FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is seen on a tyre wheel of the company's car at their showroom in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co 7201.T plans to invest heavily in China's luxury auto segment, its chief operating officer told Reuters on Monday.

Ashwani Gupta made the comment in an interview during the Reuters Auto Summit teleconference. He also said that while he was satisfied with the automaker’s business in the United States, it wasn’t enough.