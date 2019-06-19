Cyclical Consumer Goods
S.Korean brands again sweep J.D. Power's U.S. initial quality survey

    DETROIT, June 19 (Reuters) - South Korean brands again
demonstrated the best initial quality among 32 automotive brands
sold in the United States, according to an annual ranking by
researcher J.D. Power, with about half of the domestic brands
better than average and all European brands below average.
    Genesis, Kia and Hyundai, all part of the Hyundai Group
           , were the top three brands in the 2019 U.S. Initial
Quality Study (IQS), which measures problems in the first 90
days of vehicle ownership. The latest IQS results were released
on Wednesday.
    Among those brands scoring below the industry average of 93
problems per 100 vehicles were Japanese automaker Honda
        , German luxury maker Mercedes-Benz           , Fiat
Chrysler Automobile's           Jeep and General Motors'       
Cadillac.
    Anchoring the bottom of the rankings were British brands
Jaguar and Land Rover, both affiliates of India's Tata Motors
         .
    J.D. Power said Tesla          was not included in the
latest IQS because its sample size was "unrepresentative."
    
    The 2019 IQS brand rankings and scores are as follows: 
 Genesis, 63
 Kia, 70
 Hyundai, 71
 Ford, 83
 Lincoln, 84
 Chevrolet, 85
 Nissan, 86
 Dodge, 90
 Lexus, 90
 Toyota, 90
 Buick, 92
 INDUSTRY AVERAGE, 93
 GMC, 94
 Mazda, 94
 Mercedes-Benz, 94
 Porsche, 96
 Honda, 98
 Cadillac, 100
 Jeep, 100
 Infiniti, 101
 BMW, 102
 Ram, 105
 Audi, 106
 Mini, 107
 Acura, 110
 Chrysler, 113
 Subaru, 113
 Volkswagen, 113
 Volvo, 114
 Alfa Romeo, 118
 Mitsubishi, 121
 Land Rover, 123
 Jaguar, 130

