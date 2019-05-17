U.S. delay of car tariffs prevents trade escalation - Germany

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to delay tariffs on imported cars offers hope that a renewed escalation of the trade conflict with the European Union could be prevented for now, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday.

“We regret that the U.S. has designated car imports as a threat to national security,” Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said, reflecting German concerns that U.S. trade policies could harm the country’s vital automotive sector. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Joseph Nast)