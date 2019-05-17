White House to announce delay on imported auto tariffs decision-sources

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - The White House is set to announce on Friday that President Donald Trump will delay a decision by up to six months on whether to impose tariffs on imported cars and parts to allow for more time for trade talks with the European Union and Japan, people briefed on the matter said.

Trump faces a Saturday deadline to make a decision on recommendations by the Commerce Department to protect the U.S. auto industry from imports on national security grounds. Reuters and other outlets reported earlier this week that Trump was expected to delay the decision. The White House declined to comment. Automakers have strongly opposed the tariffs, saying they would hike prices and threaten thousands of U.S. jobs. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)