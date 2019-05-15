Trump expected to delay auto tariffs decision by up to six months: officials

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to delay a decision on tariffs on imported cars and parts by up to six months, three administration officials told Reuters.

A formal announcement is expected by Saturday, the officials added.

The administration has drafted language to formally delay a decision on the tariffs that is due by May 18. Reuters reported last week that automakers expected Trump to delay the decision as talks continue with the European Union and Japan. General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corp and others have warned of the damaging impacts of imposing tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars and parts. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Susan Thomas)