Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Auto & Truck Manufacturers

S.Korea regulator not probing Hyundai executives' share sales -official

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) is not currently investigating Hyundai Motor executives’ share sales, a regulatory official said on Tuesday.

The official, who asked not to be identified, made the statement amid concerns of insider trading by Hyundai executives after stock sales following reports of a possible cooperation between Hyundai and Apple.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up