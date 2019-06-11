Israel's Chakratec launches electric car charger in Vienna

TEL AVIV, June 11 (Reuters) - Israeli energy storage firm Chakratec said on Tuesday it launched a kinetic-powered electric vehicle charging station at the Vienna international airport in collaboration with Austrian utility Wien Energie.

The project follows a pilot that was held at Wien Energie’s premises. The new system is located at the arrivals parking lot and will serve drivers of electric vehicles starting this month.

“This system marks the first in a series of systems planned to be rolled out with our Austrian partners,” said Nir Zohar, Chakratec’s vice president of business development and sales.

Chakratec said it circumvents the problem of insufficient power at locations where fast charging is required through the deployment of its kinetic power booster. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)