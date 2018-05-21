FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 21, 2018 / 4:53 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Tesla's Model 3 review falls short of Consumer Reports endorsement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Consumer Reports on Monday said that flaws with Tesla Inc’s Model 3 sedan prevented it from earning its recommendation.

The report said even though tests found plenty to like about the Model 3, it had “big flaws” including long stopping distances and difficult-to-use controls.

Tesla’s stopping distance of 152 feet from 60 mph was far worse than any contemporary car tested by Consumer Reports and about seven feet longer than the stopping distance of a Ford F-150 full-sized pickup, the magazine said. Tesla said: “Tesla’s own testing has found braking distances with an average of 133 feet when conducting the 60-0 mph stops using the 18” Michelin all season tire and as low as 126 feet with all tires currently available.

“Unlike other vehicles, Tesla is uniquely positioned to address more corner cases over time through over-the-air software updates, and it continually does so to improve factors such as stopping distance.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.