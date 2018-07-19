FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 12:50 PM / in 2 hours

Commerce secretary: 'too early' to say if U.S. will impose auto tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday it is “too early” to say if the United States will impose import tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars and parts — a suggestion that has been met with harsh criticism from the industry.

The department opened a probe in May into whether imported autos and parts pose a national security risk and is holding a hearing on the investigation on Thursday, taking testimony from auto trade groups, many foreign governments and others. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

