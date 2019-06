(Repeats with no changes) June 27 (Reuters) - Select U.S. auto dealers this week were advertising the following discounts on new 2019 model pickup trucks: Brand Model Trim/Style MSRP Price Discount Pct of MSRP Ford F-150 XLT 4x2 $48,735 $34,713 $14,022 29% Chevrolet Silverado WT 4x4 $43,695 $29,166 $14,529 33% GMC Sierra SLT 4x4 $57,215 $41,196 $16,019 28% Ram 1500 Limited 4x4 $66,395 $47,141 $19,254 29% (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit Editing by Matthew Lewis)