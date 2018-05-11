Fiat Chrysler CEO hopes 'agreed way forward' can be found on fuel rules

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told Reuters on Friday ahead of an industry meeting with President Donald Trump and 10 major automakers that he backs the White House effort to revise vehicle fuel efficiency rules to account for the shift in buying habits to larger vehicles and hopes an “agreed way forward” can be found.

Marchionne said in a brief interview he is “fully supportive” of Trump’s efforts “to try to get this reexamined in view of the changing circumstances.” He said he still hopes the administration can reach a deal with California to maintain nationwide emissions standards. Trump is “probably the most consummate deal maker I’ve seen in a long long time. I think we should give him a chance to get it done.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)