ETF News

REFILE-TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in the United States in Q1 2021

 (Corrects number formatting for four top-selling vehicles)
    April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in
the U.S in Q1 2021, as reported by automakers and ranked by total units. 

Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. in Q1 2021:
    
 RANK  VEHICLE                     Q1 2021        Q1 2020         PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U              203,797        186,562          +9.2
 2     Ram P/U                        148,836        128,805         +15.6
 3     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U        126,591        144,734         -12.5
 4     Toyota RAV4                    114,255         97,631         +17.0
 5     Honda CR-V                      93,766         71,186         +31.7
 6     Nissan Rogue                    86,720         59,716         +45.2
 7     Toyota Camry                    78,151         77,188          +1.2
 8     Toyota Corolla                  72,520         69,214          +4.8
 9     Toyota Tacoma                   66,449         53,636         +23.9
 10    Ford Explorer                   65,244         56,310         +15.9
 11    Toyota Highlander               63,831         47,890         +33.3
 12    Chevrolet Equinox               63,218         73,453         -13.9
 13    GMC Sierra P/U                  62,917         53,009         +18.7
 14    Honda Civic                     55,903         63,944         -12.6
 15    Jeep Grand Cherokee             55,198         50,083         +10.2
 16    Jeep Wrangler                   49,646         39,668         +25.2
 17    Honda Accord                    46,591         47,125          -1.1
 18    Ford Escape                     40,990         48,117         -14.8
 19    Nissan Sentra                   37,238         23,879         +55.9
 20    Nissan Altima                   32,017         47,347         -32.4
 
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
