TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in the United States in 2019

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in 2019, as reported by automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in 2019: RANK VEHICLE YTD 2019 YTD 2018 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 896,526 909,330 -1.4 2 Ram P/U 633,694 536,980 +18.0 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 575,600 585,581 -1.7 4 Toyota RAV4 448,071 427,170 +4.9 5 Honda CR-V 384,168 379,013 +1.4 6 Nissan Rogue 350,447 412,110 -15.0 7 Chevrolet Equinox 346,048 332,618 +4.0 8 Toyota Camry 336,978 343,439 -1.9 9 Honda Civic 325,650 325,760 -0.03 10 Toyota Corolla 304,850 303,732 +0.4 11 Tesla Model 3 300,600 145,846 +106.1 12 Honda Accord 267,567 291,071 -8.1 13 Toyota Tacoma 248,801 245,659 +1.3 14 Jeep Grand Cherokee 242,969 224,908 +8.0 15 Ford Escape 241,388 272,228 -11.3 16 Toyota Highlander 239,438 244,511 -2.1 17 GMC Sierra P/U 232,323 219,554 +5.8 18 Jeep Wrangler 228,032 240,032 -5.0 19 Nissan Altima 209,183 209,146 +0.02 20 Nissan Sentra 184,618 213,046 -13.3 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)