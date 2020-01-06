Funds News
TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in the United States in 2019

    Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the
United States in 2019, as reported by automakers and ranked by total units. 

Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in 2019:           
 RANK   VEHICLE                           YTD 2019      YTD 2018     PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U                  896,526       909,330         -1.4
 2      Ram P/U                            633,694       536,980        +18.0
 3      Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U            575,600       585,581         -1.7
 4      Toyota RAV4                        448,071       427,170         +4.9
 5      Honda CR-V                         384,168       379,013         +1.4
 6      Nissan Rogue                       350,447       412,110        -15.0
 7      Chevrolet Equinox                  346,048       332,618         +4.0
 8      Toyota Camry                       336,978       343,439         -1.9
 9      Honda Civic                        325,650       325,760        -0.03
 10     Toyota Corolla                     304,850       303,732         +0.4
 11     Tesla Model 3                      300,600       145,846       +106.1
 12     Honda Accord                       267,567       291,071         -8.1
 13     Toyota Tacoma                      248,801       245,659         +1.3
 14     Jeep Grand Cherokee                242,969       224,908         +8.0
 15     Ford Escape                        241,388       272,228        -11.3
 16     Toyota Highlander                  239,438       244,511         -2.1
 17     GMC Sierra P/U                     232,323       219,554         +5.8
 18     Jeep Wrangler                      228,032       240,032         -5.0
 19     Nissan Altima                      209,183       209,146        +0.02
 20     Nissan Sentra                      184,618       213,046        -13.3
 
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
