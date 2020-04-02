TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in the United States in Q1 2020

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in Q1 2020, as reported by automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in Q1 2020: RANK VEHICLE Q1 2020 Q1 2019 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 186,562 214,611 -13.1 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 144,734 114,313 +26.6 3 Ram P/U 128,805 120,026 +7.3 4 Toyota RAV4 97,631 83,820 +16.5 5 Toyota Camry 77,188 81,684 -5.5 6 Chevrolet Equinox 73,453 88,500 -17.0 7 Honda CR-V 71,186 87,280 -18.4 8 Toyota Corolla 69,214 78,608 -12.0 9 Honda Civic 63,944 78,185 -18.2 10 Nissan Rogue 59,716 93,814 -36.3 11 Ford Explorer 56,310 61,922 -9.1 12 Toyota Tacoma 53,636 58,183 -7.8 13 GMC Sierra P/U 53,009 40,546 +30.7 14 Jeep Grand Cherokee 50,083 57,749 -13.3 15 Ford Escape 48,117 60,702 -20.7 16 Toyota Highlander 47,890 52,621 -9.0 17 Nissan Altima 47,347 51,480 -8.0 18 Honda Accord 47,125 64,411 -26.8 19 Jeep Wrangler 39,668 49,978 -20.6 20 Ford Fusion 36,937 41,683 -11.4 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)