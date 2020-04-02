Funds News
April 2, 2020 / 10:23 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in the United States in Q1 2020

2 Min Read

    April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles
in the United States in Q1 2020, as reported by automakers and ranked
by total units. 

Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in Q1 2020:
    
 RANK     VEHICLE                   Q1 2020      Q1 2019      PCT CHNG
                                                                       
       1  Ford F-Series P/U             186,562      214,611    -13.1
       2  Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U       144,734      114,313    +26.6
       3  Ram P/U                       128,805      120,026     +7.3
       4  Toyota RAV4                    97,631       83,820    +16.5
       5  Toyota Camry                   77,188       81,684     -5.5
       6  Chevrolet Equinox              73,453       88,500    -17.0
       7  Honda CR-V                     71,186       87,280    -18.4
       8  Toyota Corolla                 69,214       78,608    -12.0
       9  Honda Civic                    63,944       78,185    -18.2
      10  Nissan Rogue                   59,716       93,814    -36.3
      11  Ford Explorer                  56,310       61,922     -9.1
      12  Toyota Tacoma                  53,636       58,183     -7.8
      13  GMC Sierra P/U                 53,009       40,546    +30.7
      14  Jeep Grand Cherokee            50,083       57,749    -13.3
      15  Ford Escape                    48,117       60,702    -20.7
      16  Toyota Highlander              47,890       52,621     -9.0
      17  Nissan Altima                  47,347       51,480     -8.0
      18  Honda Accord                   47,125       64,411    -26.8
      19  Jeep Wrangler                  39,668       49,978    -20.6
      20  Ford Fusion                    36,937       41,683    -11.4
 
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below