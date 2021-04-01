TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in the United States in Q1 2021

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S in Q1 2021, as reported by automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. in Q1 2021: RANK VEHICLE Q1 2021 Q1 2020 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 2,03,797 1,86,562 +9.2 2 Ram P/U 1,48,836 1,28,805 +15.6 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 1,26,591 1,44,734 -12.5 4 Toyota RAV4 1,14,255 97,631 +17.0 5 Honda CR-V 93,766 71,186 +31.7 6 Nissan Rogue 86,720 59,716 +45.2 7 Toyota Camry 78,151 77,188 +1.2 8 Toyota Corolla 72,520 69,214 +4.8 9 Toyota Tacoma 66,449 53,636 +23.9 10 Ford Explorer 65,244 56,310 +15.9 11 Toyota Highlander 63,831 47,890 +33.3 12 Chevrolet Equinox 63,218 73,453 -13.9 13 GMC Sierra P/U 62,917 53,009 +18.7 14 Honda Civic 55,903 63,944 -12.6 15 Jeep Grand Cherokee 55,198 50,083 +10.2 16 Jeep Wrangler 49,646 39,668 +25.2 17 Honda Accord 46,591 47,125 -1.1 18 Ford Escape 40,990 48,117 -14.8 19 Nissan Sentra 37,238 23,879 +55.9 20 Nissan Altima 32,017 47,347 -32.4 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)