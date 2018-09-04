FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 9:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in August

4 Min Read

    Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling
vehicles in the United States in August as reported by automakers
and ranked by total units: 
    
  
 RANK    VEHICLE                    Aug-18     Aug-17     PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U          81,839     77,007         +6.3
 2       Ram P/U                    49,912     37,608        +32.7
 3       Toyota RAV4                42,222     43,265         -2.4
 4       Honda CR-V                 34,610     30,960        +11.8
 5       Nissan Rogue               33,400     29,844        +11.9
 6       Toyota Camry               30,141     37,051        -18.6
 7       Honda Civic                27,677     36,482        -24.1
 8       Honda Accord               26,725     30,019        -11.0
 9       Toyota Corolla             26,155     27,644         -5.4
 10      Ford Escape                24,395     23,631         +3.2
 11      Toyota Tacoma              23,534     17,394        +35.3
 12      Toyota Highlander          23,300     18,845        +23.6
 13      Ford Explorer              21,599     18,125        +19.2
 14      Jeep Wrangler              20,168     16,808        +20.0
 15      Jeep Grand Cherokee        20,072     23,572        -14.8
 16      Hyundai Elantra            15,475     15,127         +2.3
 17      Nissan Altima              14,925     14,694         +1.6
 18      Nissan Sentra              13,314     15,285        -12.9
 19      Dodge Caravan              13,039     17,109        -23.8
 20      Kia Sorento                11,995      8,934        +34.3
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through August
 RANK    VEHICLE                  YTD 2018   YTD 2017     PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U         603,926    576,334         +4.8
 2       Ram P/U                   323,727    327,759         -1.2
 3       Toyota RAV4               281,707    269,835         +4.4
 4       Nissan Rogue              275,137    257,958         +6.7
 5       Honda CR-V                247,034    249,977         -1.2
 6       Toyota Camry              235,247    247,775         -5.1
 7       Honda Civic               230,230    248,928         -7.5
 8       Toyota Corolla            214,371    232,504         -7.8
 9       Honda Accord              189,942    221,013        -14.1
 10      Ford Escape               189,652    208,303         -9.0
 11      Jeep Wrangler             174,968    134,428        +30.2
 12      Toyota Tacoma             161,644    129,363        +25.0
 13      Toyota Highlander         158,713    137,837        +15.1
 14      Nissan Altima             154,732    183,292        -15.6
 15      Ford Explorer             152,647    155,349         -1.7
 16      Nissan Sentra             148,352    146,583         +1.2
 17      Jeep Grand Cherokee       147,341    158,975         -7.3
 18      Hyundai Elantra           128,956    128,666         +0.2
 19      Ford Fusion               109,086    138,489        -21.2
 20      Dodge Caravan             107,106    104,479         +2.5
 

Note: General Motors values are not included, as it reports
vehicle sales on a quarterly basis.

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
