TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in August

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in August as reported by automakers and ranked by total units: RANK VEHICLE Aug-18 Aug-17 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 81,839 77,007 +6.3 2 Ram P/U 49,912 37,608 +32.7 3 Toyota RAV4 42,222 43,265 -2.4 4 Honda CR-V 34,610 30,960 +11.8 5 Nissan Rogue 33,400 29,844 +11.9 6 Toyota Camry 30,141 37,051 -18.6 7 Honda Civic 27,677 36,482 -24.1 8 Honda Accord 26,725 30,019 -11.0 9 Toyota Corolla 26,155 27,644 -5.4 10 Ford Escape 24,395 23,631 +3.2 11 Toyota Tacoma 23,534 17,394 +35.3 12 Toyota Highlander 23,300 18,845 +23.6 13 Ford Explorer 21,599 18,125 +19.2 14 Jeep Wrangler 20,168 16,808 +20.0 15 Jeep Grand Cherokee 20,072 23,572 -14.8 16 Hyundai Elantra 15,475 15,127 +2.3 17 Nissan Altima 14,925 14,694 +1.6 18 Nissan Sentra 13,314 15,285 -12.9 19 Dodge Caravan 13,039 17,109 -23.8 20 Kia Sorento 11,995 8,934 +34.3 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through August RANK VEHICLE YTD 2018 YTD 2017 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 603,926 576,334 +4.8 2 Ram P/U 323,727 327,759 -1.2 3 Toyota RAV4 281,707 269,835 +4.4 4 Nissan Rogue 275,137 257,958 +6.7 5 Honda CR-V 247,034 249,977 -1.2 6 Toyota Camry 235,247 247,775 -5.1 7 Honda Civic 230,230 248,928 -7.5 8 Toyota Corolla 214,371 232,504 -7.8 9 Honda Accord 189,942 221,013 -14.1 10 Ford Escape 189,652 208,303 -9.0 11 Jeep Wrangler 174,968 134,428 +30.2 12 Toyota Tacoma 161,644 129,363 +25.0 13 Toyota Highlander 158,713 137,837 +15.1 14 Nissan Altima 154,732 183,292 -15.6 15 Ford Explorer 152,647 155,349 -1.7 16 Nissan Sentra 148,352 146,583 +1.2 17 Jeep Grand Cherokee 147,341 158,975 -7.3 18 Hyundai Elantra 128,956 128,666 +0.2 19 Ford Fusion 109,086 138,489 -21.2 20 Dodge Caravan 107,106 104,479 +2.5 Note: General Motors values are not included, as it reports vehicle sales on a quarterly basis. (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)