TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in January

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in January as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units: Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in January : RANK VEHICLE Jan-19 Jan-18 PCT CHNG 1 Ram P/U 34,889 29,358 +18.8 2 Honda CR-V 29,152 24,326 +19.8 3 Nissan Rogue 26,113 36,184 -27.8 4 Toyota Corolla 25,113 21,407 +17.3 5 Toyota RAV4 24,505 26,655 -8.1 6 Toyota Camry 23,802 24,638 -3.4 7 Honda Civic 21,553 23,749 -9.2 8 Honda Accord 18,786 17,677 +6.3 9 Toyota Tacoma 16,852 16,712 +0.8 10 Jeep Grand Cherokee 15,075 16,364 -7.9 11 Toyota Highlander 14,413 15,484 -6.9 12 Nissan Sentra 14,088 17,731 -20.5 13 Jeep Wrangler 13,024 11,739 +10.9 14 Nissan Altima 12,189 20,185 -39.6 15 Hyundai Elantra 9,942 14,017 -29.1 16 Dodge Caravan 7,113 10,409 -31.7 17 Kia Soul 7,101 5,938 +19.6 18 Volkswagen Jetta* 6,875 4,531 +51.7 19 Kia Sorento 6,726 6,123 +9.8 20 Nissan Versa 6,649 7,248 -8.3 * Jetta numbers include SportWagen sales (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)