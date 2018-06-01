FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 7:00 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

TABLE- Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in May

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    June 1 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles
in the United States in May as reported by the automakers and ranked
by total units: 
  
 RANK   VEHICLE                       May-2018   May-2017   PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U               84,639     76,027      +11.3
 2      Ram P/U                         46,781     44,850       +4.3
 3      Nissan Rogue                    38,413     32,533      +18.1
 4      Toyota RAV4                     38,202     38,356       -0.4
 5      Honda CR-V                      35,905     32,186      +11.6
 6      Honda Civic                     34,349     31,989       +7.4
 7      Toyota Camry                    29,965     32,547       -7.9
 9      Toyota Corolla                  29,578     32,937      -10.2
 8      Honda Accord                    28,212     33,547      -15.9
 10     Ford Escape                     26,993     27,830       -3.0
 11     Jeep Wrangler                   25,102     19,931      +25.9
 12     Nissan Altima                   23,030     23,994       -4.0
 13     Jeep Grand Cherokee             21,494     20,726       +3.7
 14     Toyota Tacoma                   21,380     17,654      +21.1
 15     Toyota Highlander               21,312     18,115      +17.6
 16     Hyundai Elantra                 20,762     16,407      +26.5
 17     Ford Explorer                   19,470     22,715      -14.3
 18     Nissan Sentra                   18,103     18,371       -1.5
 19     Ford Focus                      16,144     17,244       -6.4
 20     Dodge Caravan                   15,487     13,786      +12.3
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through May               
                                                           
 RANK   VEHICLE                       YTD 2018   YTD 2017   PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U              371,934    351,965       +5.7
 2      Ram P/U                        189,997    207,370       -8.4
 3      Nissan Rogue                   178,198    161,340      +10.4
 4      Toyota RAV4                    160,670    150,646       +6.7
 5      Toyota Camry                   150,580    147,434       +2.1
 6      Honda CR-V                     146,274    158,914       -8.0
 7      Honda Civic                    144,897    144,854       +0.0
 8      Toyota Corolla                 133,294    145,476       -8.4
 9      Ford Escape                    115,726    129,805      -10.8
 10     Honda Accord                   111,564    130,300      -14.4
 11     Jeep Wrangler                  110,382     80,083      +37.8
 12     Nissan Altima                   96,836    118,242      -18.1
 13     Nissan Sentra                   95,104     90,040       +5.6
 14     Toyota Tacoma                   93,970     78,154      +20.2
 15     Toyota Highlander               92,650     82,738      +12.0
 16     Jeep Grand Cherokee             91,589     96,203       -4.8
 17     Ford Explorer                   91,495     97,157       -5.8
 18     Hyundai Elantra                 81,870     86,955       -5.8
 19     Ford Fusion                     71,300     89,086      -20.0
 20     Dodge Caravan                   70,511     63,657      +10.8
    
Note :- * General Motors values are not included, as it reports on a
quarterly basis.

    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
