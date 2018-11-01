Funds News
November 1, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in October

5 Min Read

    Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United
States in October as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units: 

  Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in October:
       
 RANK   VEHICLE                       October 2018       October 2017       PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U                   70,438             75,974           -7.3
 2      Ram P/U                             49,186             44,201          +11.3
 3      Toyota RAV4                         34,004             34,086           -0.2
 4      Honda CR-V                          27,825             27,773           +0.2
 5      Nissan Rogue                        27,748             30,286           -8.4
 6      Toyota Camry                        26,914             26,252           +2.5
 7      Honda Accord                        23,778             26,740          -11.1
 8      Honda Civic                         22,450             30,319          -26.0
 9      Toyota Corolla                      22,020             24,667          -10.7
 10     Toyota Highlander                   20,548             17,461          +17.7
 11     Toyota Tacoma                       20,534             15,804          +29.9
 12     Ford Escape                         20,515             23,064          -11.1
 13     Jeep Grand Cherokee                 19,109             17,215          +11.0
 14     Ford Explorer                       19,034             16,914          +12.5
 15     Hyundai Elantra                     18,312             14,733          +24.3
 16     Nissan Sentra                       17,611             18,341           -4.0
 17     Ford Fusion                         15,932             17,536           -9.1
 18     Nissan Altima                       13,406             17,863          -25.0
 19     Jeep Wrangler                       13,318             13,391           -0.5
 20     Dodge Caravan                       11,110              2,431         +357.0
                                                                                    
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through October                                    
                                                                                    
 RANK   VEHICLE                           YTD 2018           YTD 2017       PCT CHNG
 1      Ford F-Series P/U                  749,456            734,610           +2.0
 2      Ram P/U                            424,769            419,102           +1.4
 3      Toyota RAV4                        353,151            346,316           +2.0
 4      Nissan Rogue                       337,727            327,213           +3.2
 5      Honda CR-V                         305,446            308,706           -1.1
 6      Toyota Camry                       289,801            308,759           -6.1
 7      Honda Civic                        277,486            314,699          -11.8
 8      Toyota Corolla                     257,188            289,940          -11.3
 9      Honda Accord                       239,077            277,542          -13.9
 10     Ford Escape                        230,565            256,942          -10.3
 11     Toyota Tacoma                      204,443            163,225          +25.3
 12     Jeep Wrangler                      204,269            163,533          +24.9
 13     Toyota Highlander                  201,247            175,657          +14.6
 14     Ford Explorer                      190,450            191,161           -0.4
 15     Jeep Grand Cherokee                185,762            198,460           -6.4
 16     Nissan Sentra                      182,758            184,052           -0.7
 17     Nissan Altima                      180,005            217,724          -17.3
 18     Hyundai Elantra                    167,191            157,800           +6.0
 19     Ford Fusion                        140,896            177,278          -20.5
 20     Dodge Caravan                      132,045            110,023          +20.0
       
Note :- * General Motors values are not included, as it reports on a quarterly
basis.

    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.