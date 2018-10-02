FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 7:09 PM / in an hour

TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in September

4 Min Read

    Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in
the United States in September as reported by automakers and ranked by
total units: 
      
 RANK   VEHICLE                       Sep-18       Sep-17     PCT CHNG
                                                           
 1      Ford F-Series P/U             75,092       82,302         -8.8
 2      Ram P/U                       51,856       47,142        +10.0
 3      Toyota RAV4                   37,440       42,395        -11.7
 4      Nissan Rogue                  34,842       38,969        -10.6
 5      Honda CR-V                    30,587       30,956         -1.2
 6      Toyota Camry                  27,640       34,732        -20.4
 7      Honda Accord                  25,357       29,789        -14.9
 8      Honda Civic                   24,806       35,452        -30.0
 9      Toyota Tacoma                 22,265       18,058        +23.3
 10     Toyota Highlander             21,986       20,359         +8.0
 11     Toyota Corolla                20,797       32,769        -36.5
 12     Ford Escape                   20,398       25,575        -20.2
 13     Hyundai Elantra               19,923       14,401        +38.3
 14     Jeep Grand Cherokee           19,312       22,270        -13.3
 15     Ford Explorer                 18,769       18,898         -0.7
 16     Nissan Sentra                 16,795       19,128        -12.2
 17     Jeep Wrangler                 15,983       15,714         +1.7
 18     Ford Fusion                   15,878       21,253        -25.3
 19     Dodge Caravan                 13,829        3,113       +344.2
 20     Nissan Altima                 11,867       16,569        -28.4
                                                                      
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through September                    
                                                                      
 RANK   VEHICLE                     YTD 2018     YTD 2017     PCT CHNG
                                                           
 1      Ford F-Series P/U            679,018      658,636         +3.1
 2      Ram P/U                      375,583      374,901         +0.2
 3      Toyota RAV4                  319,147      312,230         +2.2
 4      Nissan Rogue                 309,979      296,927         +4.4
 5      Honda CR-V                   277,621      280,933         -1.2
 6      Toyota Camry                 262,887      282,507         -6.9
 7      Honda Civic                  255,036      284,380        -10.3
 8      Toyota Corolla               235,168      265,273        -11.3
 9      Honda Accord                 215,299      250,802        -14.2
 10     Ford Escape                  210,050      233,878        -10.2
 11     Jeep Wrangler                190,951      150,142        +27.2
 12     Toyota Tacoma                183,909      147,421        +24.8
 13     Toyota Highlander            180,699      158,196        +14.2
 15     Ford Explorer                171,416      174,247         -1.6
 17     Jeep Grand Cherokee          166,653      181,245         -8.1
 14     Nissan Altima                166,599      199,861        -16.6
 16     Nissan Sentra                165,147      165,711         -0.3
 18     Hyundai Elantra              148,879      143,067         +4.1
 19     Ford Fusion                  124,964      159,742        -21.8
 20     Dodge Caravan                120,935      107,592        +12.4
 
Note: General Motors values are not included, as it reports vehicle
sales on a quarterly basis.

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
