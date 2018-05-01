TABLE- Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in April

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in April as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in April: RANK VEHICLE April 2018 April 2017 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 73,104 70,657 +3.5 2 Ram P/U 39,252 43,321 -9.4 3 Toyota RAV4 31,007 31,757 -2.4 4 Toyota Camry 29,848 31,428 -5.0 5 Jeep Wrangler 29,776 18,841 +58.0 6 Honda Civic 28,399 31,211 -9.0 7 Honda CR-V 28,323 32,671 -13.3 8 Toyota Corolla 25,896 31,104 -16.7 9 Nissan Rogue 23,331 27,386 -14.8 10 Honda Accord 21,751 26,938 -19.3 11 Ford Escape 21,383 25,637 -16.6 12 Toyota Tacoma 18,811 17,006 +10.6 13 Toyota Highlander 18,456 17,981 +2.6 14 Ford Explorer 17,894 19,771 -9.5 15 Nissan Sentra 16,999 20,255 -16.1 16 Jeep Grand Cherokee 16,647 18,877 -11.8 17 Hyundai Elantra 14,044 16,346 -14.1 18 Ford Focus 13,001 13,197 -1.5 19 Ford Fusion 12,871 16,697 -22.9 20 Dodge Caravan 11,880 9,817 +21.0 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through April RANK VEHICLE April 2018 April 2017 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 287,295 275,938 +4.1 2 Ram P/U 143,216 162,520 -11.9 3 Nissan Rogue 139,785 128,807 +8.5 4 Toyota RAV4 122,466 112,290 +9.1 5 Toyota Camry 120,615 114,887 +5.0 6 Honda Civic 110,548 112,865 -2.1 7 Honda CR-V 110,369 126,728 -12.9 8 Toyota Corolla 103,716 112,539 -7.8 9 Ford Escape 88,733 101,975 -13.0 10 Jeep Wrangler 85,280 60,152 +41.8 11 Honda Accord 83,352 96,753 -13.9 12 Nissan Sentra 77,001 71,669 +7.4 13 Nissan Altima 73,806 94,248 -21.7 14 Toyota Tacoma 72,590 60,499 +20.0 15 Ford Explorer 72,025 74,442 -3.2 16 Toyota Highlander 71,338 64,623 +10.4 17 Jeep Grand Cherokee 70,095 75,477 -7.1 18 Hyundai Elantra 61,108 70,548 -13.4 19 Ford Fusion 56,047 67,483 -16.9 20 Dodge Caravan 55,024 49,871 +10.3 Note :- * General Motors values are not included, as it reports on a quarterly basis. ** Jaguar Land Rover values were not reported. (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)