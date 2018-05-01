FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
May 1, 2018 / 10:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE- Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in April

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the
United States in April as reported by the automakers and ranked by total
units.

Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in April: 
       
 RANK    VEHICLE                     April 2018   April 2017      PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U               73,104       70,657          +3.5
 2       Ram P/U                         39,252       43,321          -9.4
 3       Toyota RAV4                     31,007       31,757          -2.4
 4       Toyota Camry                    29,848       31,428          -5.0
 5       Jeep Wrangler                   29,776       18,841         +58.0
 6       Honda Civic                     28,399       31,211          -9.0
 7       Honda CR-V                      28,323       32,671         -13.3
 8       Toyota Corolla                  25,896       31,104         -16.7
 9       Nissan Rogue                    23,331       27,386         -14.8
 10      Honda Accord                    21,751       26,938         -19.3
 11      Ford Escape                     21,383       25,637         -16.6
 12      Toyota Tacoma                   18,811       17,006         +10.6
 13      Toyota Highlander               18,456       17,981          +2.6
 14      Ford Explorer                   17,894       19,771          -9.5
 15      Nissan Sentra                   16,999       20,255         -16.1
 16      Jeep Grand Cherokee             16,647       18,877         -11.8
 17      Hyundai Elantra                 14,044       16,346         -14.1
 18      Ford Focus                      13,001       13,197          -1.5
 19      Ford Fusion                     12,871       16,697         -22.9
 20      Dodge Caravan                   11,880        9,817         +21.0
                                                                          
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through April                            
                                                                          
 RANK    VEHICLE                     April 2018   April 2017      PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U              287,295      275,938          +4.1
 2       Ram P/U                        143,216      162,520         -11.9
 3       Nissan Rogue                   139,785      128,807          +8.5
 4       Toyota RAV4                    122,466      112,290          +9.1
 5       Toyota Camry                   120,615      114,887          +5.0
 6       Honda Civic                    110,548      112,865          -2.1
 7       Honda CR-V                     110,369      126,728         -12.9
 8       Toyota Corolla                 103,716      112,539          -7.8
 9       Ford Escape                     88,733      101,975         -13.0
 10      Jeep Wrangler                   85,280       60,152         +41.8
 11      Honda Accord                    83,352       96,753         -13.9
 12      Nissan Sentra                   77,001       71,669          +7.4
 13      Nissan Altima                   73,806       94,248         -21.7
 14      Toyota Tacoma                   72,590       60,499         +20.0
 15      Ford Explorer                   72,025       74,442          -3.2
 16      Toyota Highlander               71,338       64,623         +10.4
 17      Jeep Grand Cherokee             70,095       75,477          -7.1
 18      Hyundai Elantra                 61,108       70,548         -13.4
 19      Ford Fusion                     56,047       67,483         -16.9
 20      Dodge Caravan                   55,024       49,871         +10.3
 Note :- * General Motors values are not included, as it reports on a
quarterly basis.
       ** Jaguar Land Rover values were not reported.   
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.