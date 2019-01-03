TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in December

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in December as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units: Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in December: RANK VEHICLE Dec-18 Dec-17 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 87,772 89,385 -1.8 2 Ram P/U 60,155 44,907 +34.0 3 Nissan Rogue 42,523 40,172 +5.9 4 Honda CR-V 42,079 36,983 +13.8 5 Toyota RAV4 38,669 32,542 +18.8 6 Toyota Camry 29,093 43,331 -32.9 7 Honda Accord 28,627 22,115 +29.4 8 Honda Civic 26,384 31,406 -16.0 9 Toyota Corolla 25,439 19,969 +27.4 10 Toyota Highlander 23,125 21,041 +9.9 11 Toyota Tacoma 21,531 18,705 +15.1 12 Jeep Grand Cherokee 20,429 23,622 -13.5 13 Ford Escape 20,147 26,253 -23.3 14 Jeep Wrangler 19,800 13,700 +44.5 15 Ford Explorer 19,586 25,375 -22.8 16 Nissan Sentra 17,567 16,834 +4.4 17 Nissan Altima 17,064 18,199 -6.2 18 Ford Fusion 16,052 17,444 -8.0 19 Ford Edge 15,133 13,660 +10.8 20 Hyundai Elantra 15,076 21,350 -29.4 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through December RANK VEHICLE YTD 2018 YTD 2017 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 909,330 896,764 +1.4 2 Ram P/U 536,980 500,723 +7.2 3 Toyota RAV4 427,170 407,594 +4.8 4 Nissan Rogue 412,110 403,465 +2.1 5 Honda CR-V 379,013 377,895 +0.3 6 Toyota Camry 343,439 387,081 -11.3 7 Honda Civic 325,760 377,286 -13.7 8 Toyota Corolla 303,732 329,196 -7.7 9 Honda Accord 291,071 322,655 -9.8 10 Ford Escape 272,228 308,296 -11.7 11 Toyota Tacoma 245,659 198,125 +24.0 12 Toyota Highlander 244,511 215,775 +13.3 13 Jeep Wrangler 240,032 190,522 +26.0 14 Ford Explorer 227,732 238,056 -4.3 15 Jeep Grand Cherokee 224,908 240,696 -6.6 16 Nissan Sentra 213,046 218,451 -2.5 17 Nissan Altima 209,146 254,996 -18.0 18 Hyundai Elantra 200,415 198,210 +1.1 19 Ford Fusion 173,600 209,623 -17.2 20 Dodge Caravan 151,927 125,196 +21.4 Note :- * General Motors values are not included, as it reports on a quarterly basis. (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)