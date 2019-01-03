Funds News
TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in December

    Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling
vehicles in the United States in December as reported by the
automakers and ranked by total units: 

  Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in December:
 RANK  VEHICLE                      Dec-18      Dec-17   PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U            87,772      89,385       -1.8
 2     Ram P/U                      60,155      44,907      +34.0
 3     Nissan Rogue                 42,523      40,172       +5.9
 4     Honda CR-V                   42,079      36,983      +13.8
 5     Toyota RAV4                  38,669      32,542      +18.8
 6     Toyota Camry                 29,093      43,331      -32.9
 7     Honda Accord                 28,627      22,115      +29.4
 8     Honda Civic                  26,384      31,406      -16.0
 9     Toyota Corolla               25,439      19,969      +27.4
 10    Toyota Highlander            23,125      21,041       +9.9
 11    Toyota Tacoma                21,531      18,705      +15.1
 12    Jeep Grand Cherokee          20,429      23,622      -13.5
 13    Ford Escape                  20,147      26,253      -23.3
 14    Jeep Wrangler                19,800      13,700      +44.5
 15    Ford Explorer                19,586      25,375      -22.8
 16    Nissan Sentra                17,567      16,834       +4.4
 17    Nissan Altima                17,064      18,199       -6.2
 18    Ford Fusion                  16,052      17,444       -8.0
 19    Ford Edge                    15,133      13,660      +10.8
 20    Hyundai Elantra              15,076      21,350      -29.4
                                                                 
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through December
                                                                 
 RANK  VEHICLE                    YTD 2018    YTD 2017   PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U           909,330     896,764       +1.4
 2     Ram P/U                     536,980     500,723       +7.2
 3     Toyota RAV4                 427,170     407,594       +4.8
 4     Nissan Rogue                412,110     403,465       +2.1
 5     Honda CR-V                  379,013     377,895       +0.3
 6     Toyota Camry                343,439     387,081      -11.3
 7     Honda Civic                 325,760     377,286      -13.7
 8     Toyota Corolla              303,732     329,196       -7.7
 9     Honda Accord                291,071     322,655       -9.8
 10    Ford Escape                 272,228     308,296      -11.7
 11    Toyota Tacoma               245,659     198,125      +24.0
 12    Toyota Highlander           244,511     215,775      +13.3
 13    Jeep Wrangler               240,032     190,522      +26.0
 14    Ford Explorer               227,732     238,056       -4.3
 15    Jeep Grand Cherokee         224,908     240,696       -6.6
 16    Nissan Sentra               213,046     218,451       -2.5
 17    Nissan Altima               209,146     254,996      -18.0
 18    Hyundai Elantra             200,415     198,210       +1.1
 19    Ford Fusion                 173,600     209,623      -17.2
 20    Dodge Caravan               151,927     125,196      +21.4
 
       
Note :- * General Motors values are not included, as it reports
on a quarterly basis.

    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
