February 1, 2019 / 9:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in January

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling
vehicles in the United States in January as reported by the
automakers and ranked by total units: 

  Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in January : 
        
 RANK   VEHICLE                   Jan-19     Jan-18     PCT CHNG
 1      Ram P/U                   34,889     29,358        +18.8
 2      Honda CR-V                29,152     24,326        +19.8
 3      Nissan Rogue              26,113     36,184        -27.8
 4      Toyota Corolla            25,113     21,407        +17.3
 5      Toyota RAV4               24,505     26,655         -8.1
 6      Toyota Camry              23,802     24,638         -3.4
 7      Honda Civic               21,553     23,749         -9.2
 8      Honda Accord              18,786     17,677         +6.3
 9      Toyota Tacoma             16,852     16,712         +0.8
 10     Jeep Grand Cherokee       15,075     16,364         -7.9
 11     Toyota Highlander         14,413     15,484         -6.9
 12     Nissan Sentra             14,088     17,731        -20.5
 13     Jeep Wrangler             13,024     11,739        +10.9
 14     Nissan Altima             12,189     20,185        -39.6
 15     Hyundai Elantra            9,942     14,017        -29.1
 16     Dodge Caravan              7,113     10,409        -31.7
 17     Kia Soul                   7,101      5,938        +19.6
 18     Volkswagen Jetta*          6,875      4,531        +51.7
 19     Kia Sorento                6,726      6,123         +9.8
 20     Nissan Versa               6,649      7,248         -8.3
 
 * Jetta numbers include SportWagen sales        

    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
