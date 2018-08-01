FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 8:16 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in July

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling
vehicles in the United States in July as reported by automakers
and ranked by total units: 
    
 RANK  VEHICLE               July 2018   July 2017     PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U        70,949      69,467         +2.1
 2     Toyota RAV4              41,093      41,804         -1.7
 3     Ram P/U                  40,276      39,708         +1.4
 4     Honda CR-V               32,844      31,761         +3.4
 5     Toyota Corolla           26,754      28,333         -5.6
 6     Nissan Rogue             26,535      32,425        -18.2
 7     Honda Civic              26,311      36,683        -28.3
 8     Toyota Camry             26,311      33,827        -22.2
 9     Honda Accord             24,927      30,903        -19.3
 10    Toyota Tacoma            21,844      17,372        +25.7
 11    Jeep Wrangler            21,308      18,698        +14.0
 12    Toyota Highlander        21,159      19,017        +11.3
 13    Ford Escape              20,630      27,716        -25.6
 14    Ford Explorer            20,243      18,763         +7.9
 15    Nissan Sentra            19,362      18,724         +3.4
 16    Jeep Grand Cherokee      17,956      19,024         -5.6
 17    Nissan Altima            16,015      22,314        -28.2
 18    Hyundai Elantra          13,753      13,287         +3.5
 19    Kia Sorento              11,982       9,734        +23.1
 20    Kia Optima               10,919       7,933        +37.6
   Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through July                
                                                               
 RANK  VEHICLE                YTD 2018    YTD 2017     PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U       522,087     499,327         +4.6
 2     Ram P/U                 273,815     290,151         -5.6
 3     Nissan Rogue            241,737     228,114         +6.0
 4     Toyota RAV4             239,485     226,570         +5.7
 5     Honda CR-V              212,424     219,017         -3.0
 6     Toyota Camry            205,106     210,724         -2.7
 7     Honda Civic             202,553     212,446         -4.7
 8     Toyota Corolla          188,216     204,860         -8.1
 9     Ford Escape             165,257     184,672        -10.5
 10    Honda Accord            163,217     190,994        -14.5
 11    Jeep Wrangler           154,800     117,620        +31.6
 12    Nissan Altima           139,807     168,598        -17.1
 13    Toyota Tacoma           138,110     111,969        +23.3
 14    Toyota Highlander       135,413     118,992        +13.8
 15    Nissan Sentra           135,038     131,298         +2.8
 16    Ford Explorer           131,048     137,224         -4.5
 17    Jeep Grand Cherokee     127,269     135,403         -6.0
 18    Hyundai Elantra         113,481     113,539         -0.1
 19    Ford Fusion              97,800     121,111        -19.2
 20    Dodge Caravan            94,067      87,370         +7.7
 
Note: General Motors values are not included, as it reports
vehicle sales on a quarterly basis.

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
