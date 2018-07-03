FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE- Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in June

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles
in the United States in June as reported by the automakers and
ranked by total units: 

  Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in June:
 RANK    VEHICLE                     Jun-18      Jun-17     PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U           79,204      77,895         +1.7
 2       Ram P/U                     43,542      43,073         +1.1
 3       Toyota RAV4                 37,722      34,120        +10.6
 4       Nissan Rogue                37,004      34,349         +7.7
 5       Honda CR-V                  33,306      28,342        +17.5
 6       Honda Civic                 31,345      30,909         +1.4
 7       Ford Escape                 28,901      27,151         +6.4
 8       Toyota Camry                28,215      29,463         -4.2
 9       Toyota Corolla              28,168      31,051         -9.3
 10      Nissan Altima               26,956      28,042         -3.9
 11      Honda Accord                26,726      29,791        -10.3
 12      Jeep Wrangler               23,110      18,839        +22.7
 13      Toyota Tacoma               22,296      16,443        +35.6
 14      Toyota Highlander           21,604      17,237        +25.3
 15      Nissan Sentra               20,572      22,534         -8.7
 16      Ford Explorer               19,310      21,304         -9.4
 17      Hyundai Elantra             17,858      13,297        +34.3
 18      Jeep Grand Cherokee         17,724      20,176        -12.2
 19      Dodge Caravan               16,267      16,210         +0.4
 20      Ford Fusion                 15,678      18,139        -13.6
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through June            
                                                                    
 RANK    VEHICLE                   YTD 2018    YTD 2017     PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U          451,138     429,860         +4.9
 2       Ram P/U                    233,539     250,443         -6.7
 3       Nissan Rogue               215,202     195,689        +10.0
 4       Toyota RAV4                198,392     184,766         +7.4
 5       Honda CR-V                 179,580     187,256         -4.1
 6       Toyota Camry               178,795     176,897         +1.1
 7       Honda Civic                176,242     175,763         +0.3
 8       Toyota Corolla             161,462     176,527         -8.5
 9       Ford Escape                144,627     156,956         -7.9
 10      Honda Accord               138,290     160,091        -13.6
 11      Jeep Wrangler              133,492      98,922        +34.9
 12      Nissan Altima              123,792     146,284        -15.4
 13      Toyota Tacoma              116,266      94,597        +22.9
 14      Nissan Sentra              115,676     112,574         +2.8
 15      Toyota Highlander          114,254      99,975        +14.3
 16      Ford Explorer              110,805     118,461         -6.5
 17      Jeep Grand Cherokee        109,313     116,379         -6.1
 18      Hyundai Elantra             99,728     100,252         -0.5
 19      Ford Fusion                 86,978     107,225        -18.9
 20      Dodge Caravan               86,778      79,867         +8.7
    
Note :- * General Motors values are not included, as it reports on a
quarterly basis.

    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
