TABLE- Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in May

June 1 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in May as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units: RANK VEHICLE May-2018 May-2017 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 84,639 76,027 +11.3 2 Ram P/U 46,781 44,850 +4.3 3 Nissan Rogue 38,413 32,533 +18.1 4 Toyota RAV4 38,202 38,356 -0.4 5 Honda CR-V 35,905 32,186 +11.6 6 Honda Civic 34,349 31,989 +7.4 7 Toyota Camry 29,965 32,547 -7.9 9 Toyota Corolla 29,578 32,937 -10.2 8 Honda Accord 28,212 33,547 -15.9 10 Ford Escape 26,993 27,830 -3.0 11 Jeep Wrangler 25,102 19,931 +25.9 12 Nissan Altima 23,030 23,994 -4.0 13 Jeep Grand Cherokee 21,494 20,726 +3.7 14 Toyota Tacoma 21,380 17,654 +21.1 15 Toyota Highlander 21,312 18,115 +17.6 16 Hyundai Elantra 20,762 16,407 +26.5 17 Ford Explorer 19,470 22,715 -14.3 18 Nissan Sentra 18,103 18,371 -1.5 19 Ford Focus 16,144 17,244 -6.4 20 Dodge Caravan 15,487 13,786 +12.3 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through May RANK VEHICLE YTD 2018 YTD 2017 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 371,934 351,965 +5.7 2 Ram P/U 189,997 207,370 -8.4 3 Nissan Rogue 178,198 161,340 +10.4 4 Toyota RAV4 160,670 150,646 +6.7 5 Toyota Camry 150,580 147,434 +2.1 6 Honda CR-V 146,274 158,914 -8.0 7 Honda Civic 144,897 144,854 +0.0 8 Toyota Corolla 133,294 145,476 -8.4 9 Ford Escape 115,726 129,805 -10.8 10 Honda Accord 111,564 130,300 -14.4 11 Jeep Wrangler 110,382 80,083 +37.8 12 Nissan Altima 96,836 118,242 -18.1 13 Nissan Sentra 95,104 90,040 +5.6 14 Toyota Tacoma 93,970 78,154 +20.2 15 Toyota Highlander 92,650 82,738 +12.0 16 Jeep Grand Cherokee 91,589 96,203 -4.8 17 Ford Explorer 91,495 97,157 -5.8 18 Hyundai Elantra 81,870 86,955 -5.8 19 Ford Fusion 71,300 89,086 -20.0 20 Dodge Caravan 70,511 63,657 +10.8 Note :- * General Motors values are not included, as it reports on a quarterly basis. (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)