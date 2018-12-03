TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in November

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in November as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units: Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in November : RANK VEHICLE Nov-18 Nov-17 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 72,102 72,769 -0.9 2 Ram P/U 52,056 36,714 +41.8 3 Toyota RAV4 35,350 28,736 +23.0 4 Nissan Rogue 31,860 36,080 -11.7 5 Honda CR-V 31,488 32,206 -2.2 6 Toyota Camry 24,545 34,991 -29.9 7 Honda Accord 23,367 22,998 +1.6 8 Honda Civic 21,890 31,181 -29.8 9 Ford Escape 21,516 25,101 -14.3 10 Toyota Corolla 21,105 19,287 +9.4 11 Toyota Highlander 20,139 19,077 +5.6 12 Toyota Tacoma 19,685 16,195 +21.5 13 Jeep Grand Cherokee 18,717 18,614 +0.6 14 Hyundai Elantra 18,148 19,060 -4.8 15 Ford Explorer 17,696 21,520 -17.8 16 Ford Fusion 16,652 14,901 +11.8 17 Jeep Wrangler 15,963 13,289 +20.1 18 Nissan Sentra 12,721 17,565 -27.6 19 Nissan Altima 12,077 19,073 -36.7 20 Dodge Caravan 10,188 8,550 +19.2 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through November RANK VEHICLE YTD 2018 YTD 2017 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 821,558 807,379 +1.8 2 Ram P/U 476,825 455,816 +4.6 3 Toyota RAV4 388,501 375,052 +3.6 4 Nissan Rogue 369,587 363,293 +1.7 5 Honda CR-V 336,934 340,912 -1.2 6 Toyota Camry 314,346 343,750 -8.6 7 Honda Civic 299,376 345,880 -13.4 8 Toyota Corolla 278,293 309,227 -10.0 9 Honda Accord 262,444 300,540 -12.7 10 Ford Escape 252,081 282,043 -10.6 11 Toyota Tacoma 224,128 179,420 +24.9 12 Toyota Highlander 221,386 194,734 +13.7 13 Jeep Wrangler 220,232 176,822 +24.6 14 Ford Explorer 208,146 212,681 -2.1 15 Jeep Grand Cherokee 204,479 217,074 -5.8 16 Nissan Sentra 195,479 201,617 -3.0 17 Nissan Altima 192,082 236,797 -18.9 18 Hyundai Elantra 185,339 176,860 +4.8 19 Ford Fusion 157,548 192,179 -18.0 20 Dodge Caravan 142,233 118,573 +20.0 Note :- * General Motors values are not included, as it reports on a quarterly basis. (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)