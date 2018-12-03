Funds News
TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in November

    Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in
the United States in November as reported by the automakers and ranked
by total units: 

  Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in November :
           
 RANK     VEHICLE                    Nov-18      Nov-17       PCT CHNG
                                                                      
 1        Ford F-Series P/U          72,102      72,769           -0.9
 2        Ram P/U                    52,056      36,714          +41.8
 3        Toyota RAV4                35,350      28,736          +23.0
 4        Nissan Rogue               31,860      36,080          -11.7
 5        Honda CR-V                 31,488      32,206           -2.2
 6        Toyota Camry               24,545      34,991          -29.9
 7        Honda Accord               23,367      22,998           +1.6
 8        Honda Civic                21,890      31,181          -29.8
 9        Ford Escape                21,516      25,101          -14.3
 10       Toyota Corolla             21,105      19,287           +9.4
 11       Toyota Highlander          20,139      19,077           +5.6
 12       Toyota Tacoma              19,685      16,195          +21.5
 13       Jeep Grand Cherokee        18,717      18,614           +0.6
 14       Hyundai Elantra            18,148      19,060           -4.8
 15       Ford Explorer              17,696      21,520          -17.8
 16       Ford Fusion                16,652      14,901          +11.8
 17       Jeep Wrangler              15,963      13,289          +20.1
 18       Nissan Sentra              12,721      17,565          -27.6
 19       Nissan Altima              12,077      19,073          -36.7
 20       Dodge Caravan              10,188       8,550          +19.2
                                                                      
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through                              
 November                                                
                                                                      
 RANK     VEHICLE                  YTD 2018    YTD 2017       PCT CHNG
                                                                      
 1        Ford F-Series P/U         821,558     807,379           +1.8
 2        Ram P/U                   476,825     455,816           +4.6
 3        Toyota RAV4               388,501     375,052           +3.6
 4        Nissan Rogue              369,587     363,293           +1.7
 5        Honda CR-V                336,934     340,912           -1.2
 6        Toyota Camry              314,346     343,750           -8.6
 7        Honda Civic               299,376     345,880          -13.4
 8        Toyota Corolla            278,293     309,227          -10.0
 9        Honda Accord              262,444     300,540          -12.7
 10       Ford Escape               252,081     282,043          -10.6
 11       Toyota Tacoma             224,128     179,420          +24.9
 12       Toyota Highlander         221,386     194,734          +13.7
 13       Jeep Wrangler             220,232     176,822          +24.6
 14       Ford Explorer             208,146     212,681           -2.1
 15       Jeep Grand Cherokee       204,479     217,074           -5.8
 16       Nissan Sentra             195,479     201,617           -3.0
 17       Nissan Altima             192,082     236,797          -18.9
 18       Hyundai Elantra           185,339     176,860           +4.8
 19       Ford Fusion               157,548     192,179          -18.0
 20       Dodge Caravan             142,233     118,573          +20.0
                                                                      
       
Note :- * General Motors values are not included, as it reports on a
quarterly basis.

    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
