TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in September

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in September as reported by automakers and ranked by total units: RANK VEHICLE Sep-18 Sep-17 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 75,092 82,302 -8.8 2 Ram P/U 51,856 47,142 +10.0 3 Toyota RAV4 37,440 42,395 -11.7 4 Nissan Rogue 34,842 38,969 -10.6 5 Honda CR-V 30,587 30,956 -1.2 6 Toyota Camry 27,640 34,732 -20.4 7 Honda Accord 25,357 29,789 -14.9 8 Honda Civic 24,806 35,452 -30.0 9 Toyota Tacoma 22,265 18,058 +23.3 10 Toyota Highlander 21,986 20,359 +8.0 11 Toyota Corolla 20,797 32,769 -36.5 12 Ford Escape 20,398 25,575 -20.2 13 Hyundai Elantra 19,923 14,401 +38.3 14 Jeep Grand Cherokee 19,312 22,270 -13.3 15 Ford Explorer 18,769 18,898 -0.7 16 Nissan Sentra 16,795 19,128 -12.2 17 Jeep Wrangler 15,983 15,714 +1.7 18 Ford Fusion 15,878 21,253 -25.3 19 Dodge Caravan 13,829 3,113 +344.2 20 Nissan Altima 11,867 16,569 -28.4 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through September RANK VEHICLE YTD 2018 YTD 2017 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 679,018 658,636 +3.1 2 Ram P/U 375,583 374,901 +0.2 3 Toyota RAV4 319,147 312,230 +2.2 4 Nissan Rogue 309,979 296,927 +4.4 5 Honda CR-V 277,621 280,933 -1.2 6 Toyota Camry 262,887 282,507 -6.9 7 Honda Civic 255,036 284,380 -10.3 8 Toyota Corolla 235,168 265,273 -11.3 9 Honda Accord 215,299 250,802 -14.2 10 Ford Escape 210,050 233,878 -10.2 11 Jeep Wrangler 190,951 150,142 +27.2 12 Toyota Tacoma 183,909 147,421 +24.8 13 Toyota Highlander 180,699 158,196 +14.2 15 Ford Explorer 171,416 174,247 -1.6 17 Jeep Grand Cherokee 166,653 181,245 -8.1 14 Nissan Altima 166,599 199,861 -16.6 16 Nissan Sentra 165,147 165,711 -0.3 18 Hyundai Elantra 148,879 143,067 +4.1 19 Ford Fusion 124,964 159,742 -21.8 20 Dodge Caravan 120,935 107,592 +12.4 Note: General Motors values are not included, as it reports vehicle sales on a quarterly basis. (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)