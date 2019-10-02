Funds News
TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. through September

    Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in
the United States, as reported by the automakers and ranked by total
units. 

Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States through September: 
       
 RANK  VEHICLE                           2019        2018     PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U              662,574     679,018         -2.4
 2     Ram P/U                        461,115     375,583        +22.8
 3     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U        412,259     424,403         -2.9
 4     Toyota RAV4                    324,622     319,147         +1.7
 5     Honda CR-V                     280,739     277,621         +1.1
 6     Nissan Rogue                   272,300     309,979        -12.2
 7     Toyota Camry                   258,456     262,887         -1.7
 8     Honda Civic                    255,484     255,036         +0.2
 9     Chevrolet Equinox              253,956     234,379         +8.4
 10    Toyota Corolla                 233,978     235,168         -0.5
 11    Honda Accord                   204,463     215,299         -5.0
 12    Ford Escape                    193,801     210,050         -7.7
 13    Toyota Tacoma                  187,622     183,909         +2.0
 14    Jeep Grand Cherokee            185,040     166,653        +11.0
 15    Toyota Highlander              180,169     180,699         -0.3
 16    Jeep Wrangler                  176,020     190,951         -7.8
 17    GMC Sierra P/U                 163,601     152,242         +7.5
 18    Nissan Altima                  159,969     166,599         -4.0
 19    Nissan Sentra                  148,150     165,147        -10.3
 20    Ford Fusion                    133,908     124,964         +7.2
 
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
