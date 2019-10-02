TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. through September

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States, as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States through September: RANK VEHICLE 2019 2018 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 662,574 679,018 -2.4 2 Ram P/U 461,115 375,583 +22.8 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 412,259 424,403 -2.9 4 Toyota RAV4 324,622 319,147 +1.7 5 Honda CR-V 280,739 277,621 +1.1 6 Nissan Rogue 272,300 309,979 -12.2 7 Toyota Camry 258,456 262,887 -1.7 8 Honda Civic 255,484 255,036 +0.2 9 Chevrolet Equinox 253,956 234,379 +8.4 10 Toyota Corolla 233,978 235,168 -0.5 11 Honda Accord 204,463 215,299 -5.0 12 Ford Escape 193,801 210,050 -7.7 13 Toyota Tacoma 187,622 183,909 +2.0 14 Jeep Grand Cherokee 185,040 166,653 +11.0 15 Toyota Highlander 180,169 180,699 -0.3 16 Jeep Wrangler 176,020 190,951 -7.8 17 GMC Sierra P/U 163,601 152,242 +7.5 18 Nissan Altima 159,969 166,599 -4.0 19 Nissan Sentra 148,150 165,147 -10.3 20 Ford Fusion 133,908 124,964 +7.2 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)