AUTOSHOW-Audi aims to double China production with partner FAW in 5 years- CEO

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Audi AG aims to double its China production with local partner FAW within five years, the firm’s chief executive said on Wednesday, as global carmakers look to localise in the world’s largest vehicle market.

Speaking at the Beijing auto show, Audi head Rupert Stadler said the firm would look to offer 10 new SUVs in the market by 2022, and that it expected 30 percent of its sales in the market would be electric vehicles by 2025. (Reporting by Joe White; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)