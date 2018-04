BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - BMW is still seeking a partnership with local carmaker Brilliance China Automotive Holdings and is open to discussing the ownership levels for the potential joint venture, the German carmaker’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Harald Kruger, speaking at the auto show in Beijing, said he preferred a 50-50 joint venture but added the ownership levels had not been decided yet. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Brenda Goh; editing by Darren Schuettler)