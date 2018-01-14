FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 14, 2018 / 6:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. transit chief to unveil revised self-driving car guidelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Trump administration plans to unveil revised self-driving car guidelines this summer as the government works to rewrite regulations that pose legal barriers to robot vehicles, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday.

Chao said the revised guidelines would address not only self-driving automobiles but also “barriers to the safe integration of autonomous technology for motor carriers, transit, trucks, infrastructure and other modes.”

General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc and many other companies are aggressively pursuing self-driving car technologies and want Congress and regulators to remove barriers to the vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

