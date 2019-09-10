Bosch expects driver assistance systems to reach 2 bln eur sales in 2019

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - As vehicles get smarter with more sophisticated emergency braking, lane assist and distance control systems, auto supplier Bosch expects sales to rise to 2 billion euros this year, Chief Executive Volkmar Denner said on Tuesday.

Sales of radar sensors alone will grow 20% in 2019 and those of video sensors by 30%, Denner said at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

“For the next levels of automated driving we will invest 4 billion euros up to 2022. The next step is freeway assistants to allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel,” Denner explained.

Bosch is developing systems which allow for a so-called level 2 autonomy for Asian and U.S. markets, Denner said.