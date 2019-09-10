Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 10, 2019 / 5:11 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Bosch expects driver assistance systems to reach 2 bln eur sales in 2019

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - As vehicles get smarter with more sophisticated emergency braking, lane assist and distance control systems, auto supplier Bosch expects sales to rise to 2 billion euros this year, Chief Executive Volkmar Denner said on Tuesday.

Sales of radar sensors alone will grow 20% in 2019 and those of video sensors by 30%, Denner said at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

“For the next levels of automated driving we will invest 4 billion euros up to 2022. The next step is freeway assistants to allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel,” Denner explained.

Bosch is developing systems which allow for a so-called level 2 autonomy for Asian and U.S. markets, Denner said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below