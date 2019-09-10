CATL Europe chief says company eyes plant in North America

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Chinese battery cell maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) is considering expanding to North America, one of its senior executives said on Tuesday.

CATL is currently preparing to start construction on its first European plant in the German city of Erfurt, where it will spend up to 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) by the middle of the next decade, but is already looking across the Atlantic.

“Yes we are thinking about that,” Matthias Zentgraf, CATL’s regional president for Europe, told Reuters at the Frankfurt auto show, adding North America was still behind China and Europe in terms of electric mobility.