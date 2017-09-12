FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TomTom to offer EV recharging maps in Europe, N. America
September 12, 2017 / 1:14 PM / a month ago

TomTom to offer EV recharging maps in Europe, N. America

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dutch map-making company TomTom NV is introducing a live service to help drivers locate and pay for electric car-battery charging stations, an application built off its core automotive navigation business. At a news conference at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday, the company unveiled its TomTom EV Service, which it plans to offer to auto makers to build into forthcoming navigation systems for electric vehicles starting in Europe and North America.

The service connects TomTom car navigation systems to information on the availability of charging points from market leaders in vehicle recharging networks. Data include opening hours, payment methods and plug types and are updated continuously throughout a driver’s journey, it said.

The TomTom EV service will initially launch in Europe, with expansion into North America planned for early next year. At that point, TomTom said its EV Service will list 35,000-plus charging stations globally.

The company did not disclose its current partners, but a TomTom demonstration system suggests it is working with German recharging network Hubject, which has previously said it offers up to 25,000 charging stations across Europe.

Hubject is backed by Germany's top three carmakers BMW , Daimler and Volkswagen as well as the country's major electric utilities and engineering groups. (reut.rs/2f2lwps). It aims to standardise how drivers locate and pay for recharging. (Reporting By Eric Auchard and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.