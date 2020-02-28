Geneva car show cancelled due to corona woes

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Geneva car show that was set to begin next week has been cancelled, organisers Palexpo said on Friday, blaming Swiss government heath measures designed to contain coronavirus.

Switzerland on Friday banned large events expected to draw more than 1,000 people as an extraordinary measure to curb the new coronavirus epidemic.

“We regret this situation, but the health of all participants is our and our exhibitors’ top priority. This is a case of force majeure and a tremendous loss for the manufacturers who have invested massively in their presence in Geneva,” Maurice Turrettini, Chairman of the Palexpo Foundation Board said.

The 90th Geneva Motor Show was due to start on Monday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Michelle Martin)