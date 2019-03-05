Fiat Chrysler mulls mergers but rules out sale of Maserati

GENEVA, March 5 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler is open to pursuing alliances and merger opportunities if they make sense but a sale of its luxury brand Maserati is not an option, Chief Executive Mike Manley said in Geneva on Tuesday.

“We have a strong independent future, but if there is a partnership, a relationship or a merger which strengthens that future I will look at that,” Manley told reporters gathered at the Geneva car show.

Upon being asked whether he would consider selling Maserati to China’s Geely Automobile Holdings, as suggested by recent media reports, Manley said:

“Maserati is one of our really beautiful brands and it has an incredibly bright future... No.”

There are no deals currently worth talking about, he added.