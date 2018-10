PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The prospect of Britain’s disorderly exit from the European Union is a serious cause for concern, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.

“Possible scenarios are highly worrying. We have analysed possible scenarios since the (Brexit) referendum to prepare ourselves. In sum, it is an extraordinarily sad development,” he said at the Paris auto show. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)