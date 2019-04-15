VW CEO says he is not being probed for fraud by German prosecutors

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Chief Executive Herbert Diess said he was not among the Volkswagen executives being probed for fraud and breach of fiduciary trust after German prosecutors on Monday sought to press criminal charges against his predecessor.

“I am not among the accused. I do not expect to be charged,” Diess said on the sidelines of a Volkswagen event at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday.

Prosecutors in Braunschweig, Germany, said on Monday they were pressing criminal charges against former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn for fraud, breach of trust and breaching competition laws for failing to prevent polluting diesel cars being put on sale.

Diess is being probed in a separate investigation about market manipulation. VW and Diess declined to comment on the status of the other probe. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Michelle Martin)