UPDATE 1-Shares in Atlantia rise ahead of expected binding bid for motorway unit

MILAN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s Atlantia rose more than 3% in early trading on Monday, boosted by expectations the infrastructure group will receive a binding offer for its 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia later this week.

A consortium comprising Italian state lender CDP and investment funds Macquarie and Blackstone is putting the final touches to a proposal to buy Atlantia’s stake in Autostrade, several sources close to the matter said.

The proposal values the whole of Autostrade at 8.5 billion-9.5 billion euros ($10.3 billion-$11.5 billion), the sources said.

According to Italian daily La Stampa, the board of CDP will give its green light to the bid on Monday and the valuation of the unit will be in the upper part of the 8.5 billion-9.5 billion euro range.

It is not clear whether such an offer could be accepted by Atlantia after hedge fund TCI, which has an indirect stake in the group of around 10%, has said the fair value of 88% of Autostrade should be between 11 billion and 12 billion euros.

A deadline for the CDP-led consortium to present a binding offer for Autostrade will expire on Wednesday.

CDP’s move is part of an effort to end a political dispute over the future of Autostrade, which has been under the crosshairs since the collapse in 2018 of a motorway bridge in the port city of Genoa run by Autostrade that claimed 43 lives.

Atlantia, which is controlled by the powerful Benetton family, will hold a board meeting to review the bid on Friday.

The consortium’s offer will be conditional to the final approval of Autostrade’s revised multi-year tariff plan, which is still under review by Italy’s government, two sources close to the matter said. ($1 = 0.8259 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Susan Fenton)