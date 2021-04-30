CDP consortium's bid for Atlantia's unit includes 180 mln euro fee - sources

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - The revised offer Italian state lender CDP and its partners sent to Atlantia for the acquisition of its motorway unit includes a ticking fee worth around 180 million euros ($217.66 million), two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The proposal still values Autostrade at 9.1 billion euros ($11 billion), two sources had said on Thursday.

The board of Atlantia is expected to review the offer later on Friday and bring it to a shareholders meeting at the end of May. ($1 = 0.8270 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)