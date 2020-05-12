AutoZone gets punitive damages trimmed from coworker harassment case – 4th Circuit

The failure of two AutoZone managers to prevent a female delivery driver from sexually harassing a male coworker justified damages under both federal and state law, but not an award of punitive damages, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cut $260,000 from Keith Ward’s 2018 judgment for $510,000, despite an amicus brief on his behalf from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

