LPC-Banks gear up to launch US$7.75bn debt for Avantor's VWR buy

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - A select group of European loan investors have been sounded out on a US$7.75bn-equivalent debt financing backing US life sciences company Avantor’s take-private of lab supplies company VWR Corp, as banks gear up to launch syndication of the jumbo deal, banking sources said.

Avantor, owned by New Mountain Capital, announced on 5 May it would buy VWR Corp for about US$4.38bn.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Jefferies have underwritten the debt financing and are getting ready to launch syndication by the beginning of next week, before the summer period kicks in, the sources said.

The US$7.75bn-equivalent financing backing Avantor’s acquisition of VWR includes a US$5bn senior secured first-lien term loan that will include around a €1bn tranche.

A very limited pre-marketing phase has been conducted in Europe over the past week, with a handful of investors shown a nine-page presentation. The presentation included details such as headline numbers to get investors up to speed in case the deal launches, the sources said.

Even if the deal launches into the narrow window before the summer lull, it is likely to be well received by the market as it has been keenly anticipated by investors eager to put a meaningful amount of money to work in a large cross-border deal.

The deal is expected to gain even more focus from investors now another jumbo €3bn buyout financing backing a potential takeover of German generic drugmaker Stada is likely to launch after the summer, after banks recently decided against a pre-summer syndication, the sources said.

VWR’s financing also comprises a US$2.25bn senior unsecured bridge facility and a US$500m revolving credit facility. There is also preferred equity totalling US$2bn senior and US$650m junior.

There has been various de-risking efforts in the US already and some of the unsecured bridge facility and preferred pieces have already been syndicated.

Avantor and VWR were not immediately available to comment.

The merger will create a global lab equipment giant supplying healthcare and technology industries with everything from beakers to microscopes. The deal combines Avantor's strength in manufacturing and its presence in emerging markets with VWR's distribution network in the Americas and Europe, the companies said previously.

Avantor, formed in August 2010 when New Mountain Capital purchased the business from Covidien Inc, manufactures materials and chemicals for the biopharma industry.

VWR, a company that traces its roots to the California Gold Rush in the 1850s, was bought by Madison Dearborn Partners in 2007 and went public in October 2014. (Editing by Matthew Davies)