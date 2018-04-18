FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 6:51 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Sweden's Avanza Bank Q1 operating profit matches forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, comment)

April 18 (Reuters) - Financial services company Avanza posted on Wednesday rising profits in line with expectations supported by higher fund volumes and fund commissions.

* Q1 operating income SEK 271 million ($32.3 million) vs mean forecast in Reuters poll at SEK 268 million

* Q1 operating profit SEK 120 million vs Reuters poll SEK 119 million

* Q1 customer growth 42,400, up from 38,400 a year ago, which marked the second largest increase ever for a single quarter

* Q1 operating expenses rose 23 per cent, mainly due to expanded development capacity for further growth

* Said guidance of a cost increase of 8-10 percent applies to the full-year and remains intact

* Avanza CEO Rikard Josefson in statement: “Activity was mixed during the quarter – record-high initially but slower in the second half” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3968 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

