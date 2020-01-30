Avast cuts data access to Jumpshot after data privacy concerns

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Avast Plc said on Thursday that will it not be providing data to its Jumpshot data analytics business anymore, a day after the cybersecurity company said it was reviewing options for the division following reports of data privacy concerns.

The decision will not affect its fiscal 2019 results, the company said in a trading update, in which it also forecast mid-single digit growth in organic revenue for the current year, excluding Jumpshot.

Separately, Ascential Plc said it has agreed to sell its 35% ownership in Jumpshot back to Avast.