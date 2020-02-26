Avast CEO says impact of Jumpshot furore limited

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of cybersecurity firm Avast said a data privacy scandal concerning its Jumpshot analytics operations, which caused it to close the unit last month, had a temporary and limited impact on the business.

Ondrej Vlcek said there was a “slight increase” in product un-installs in the week the news broke but operations were now back to normal.

“There was some limited impact but it has been constrained,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.