Fed Circ tells PTAB to reconsider Activision role in avatar patent duel

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a patent dispute between virtual-worlds developer Worlds Inc and Bungie Inc, creator of the “Destiny” series and other Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) games.

The U.S Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated three rulings by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which had invalidated parts of several patents owned by Brookline, Massachusetts-based Worlds. The Federal Circuit said it was unclear whether the PTAB had used the right standard in determining whether Bungie was the real party in interest or whether it was acting as an undisclosed proxy for Activision Blizzard Inc, which Worlds is suing separately for infringing the same patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MhbXO6