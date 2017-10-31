FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Avaya can begin seeking creditor votes on new bankruptcy exit plan
Sections
Featured
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Reuters Investigates
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Apple
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Iran's hacking ability improving: Israeli general
Cyber Risk
Iran's hacking ability improving: Israeli general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 31, 2017 / 8:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Avaya can begin seeking creditor votes on new bankruptcy exit plan

Tracy Rucinski

1 Min Read

Avaya Inc can begin seeking creditor votes on an amended reorganization plan with about $3 billion in financing, a judge said on Tuesday, putting the telecommunications company on track to exiting its Chapter 11 bankruptcy this year.

Silicon Valley-based Avaya filed for protection from creditors in January, burdened by a $6.3 billion debt load and an underfunded pension plan in an industry challenged by a transition to software and services from hardware.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: goo.gl/MXMf9m

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.